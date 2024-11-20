This Viral Reddit Apple Pie Recipe Is The Best I've Seen

via Associated Press

Reddit’s a goldmine for recipes, not least because you don’t have to go through a long pre-recipe story about the writer’s childhood collecting apples from their family tree.

More importantly, though, you get to see which recipes normal people can actually make and enjoy ― like the previously viral Reddit cream cheese pound cake, posted straight from a site user’s nan’s notebook to r/OldRecipes.

This week’s bake de jour is an American-style apple pie shared to r/Baking, however.

Redditor Good-Ad-5320 shared that they’d made a “massive apple pie,” adding that the US-style dessert is “bliss.”

Looking at their creation, which is truly the Platonic ideal of an apple pie, it’s impossible not to understand why commenters were baying for the recipe.

What’s the recipe?

The site user swears by a

for their crust, though OP (the original poster) says they upped the butter content to 416g and added a bit more sugar.

They used a 24cm-wide, 6cm-high pastry ring.

“After lining the ring with the crust, I froze it completely before blind baking,” they explained.

After the blind bake, they sprinkled the inside of their pastry shell with egg whites and a “1:1 ratio flour/sugar,” which they called “crust dust.”

As for the apple insides, they took it a step further than I usually do by forming a sort of caramel in a separate pan to the chopped and peeled apples.

“I sprinkled the peeled and sliced apples with lemon juice and white sugar to get some water out of it (I let them aside for 1 hour),” OP wrote.

“After I put the apples in a colander to remove the excess water, I precooked the apples and put them again in the colander to remove even more water.”

They doubled up their regular recipe and used:

Apples:

Apples: 16

White sugar (for the apples): 100g

Sauce:

White sugar: 100g

Packed brown sugar: 200g

Water: 120g

Vanilla beans, scraped: 4

Flour: 46g

Salted butter: 230g

However, this was for their frankly colossal pie. “For a regular tart, I think 7-8 apples are sufficient,” OP added. You can halve the rest of their recipe too.

To create the apple filling, they suggest we “combine [all sauce ingredients] in a saucepan, heat until [the sugar melts], [and] make it boil a bit until it thickens before mixing it with the precooked apples.”

They then baked the pie until golden brown.

“To get clean cuts, I let the tart cool down for approx 6 hours outside (it was around 10°C),” they ended their post.

People were pretty huge fans

“I’ve never considered a deep-dish apple pie! How cool is that,” a top comment underneath the post reads.

Another commenter suggested the poster might have gone bankrupt buying all those apples, to which they responded: “Actually half of the apples were from my brother’s garden, and the other half cost me around €2 (they were ‘Golden’ apples).”

Yet another Redditor said: “That’s an apple casserole bro.”