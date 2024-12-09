Eating These Foods More Than Once A Week May Weaken Your Bones Over Time, NHS Says

Harlie Raethel via Unsplash

The NHS says all adults should consider taking vitamin D in the colder, darker months because the sunlight-derived hormone is likely to fall a little low in our bodies.

But they add that some common supplements used to “prevent” colds aren’t actually doing squat for stopping germs in their tracks.

Advertisement

Now, it seems there’s another vitamin we should reconsider ― whether in supplement or food form.

You may be getting too much of “If you eat liver or liver pâté more than once a week,” the NHS says.

Bad news for my Christmas plans...

What is it?

Both liver and liver pâté are very high in vitamin A, also known as retinol.

This is important for your immune system, eyesight, and the lining of your nose and skin.

But the NHS adds that “Some research suggests that having more than an average of 1.5 mg (1,500 µg) a day of vitamin A over many years may affect your bones, making them more likely to fracture when you’re older.”

As a result, the Department of Health and Social Care warns, “Do not eat liver or liver products, such as pâté, more than once a week.”

They recommend avoiding the foods altogether if you’re pregnant or trying to get pregnant. You should also steer clear of vitamin A supplements, which can be included in fish oil or multivitamin tablets.

That’s because, they say, “Having large amounts of vitamin A can harm your unborn baby.”

Skincare buffs’ ears may have pricked up at the word “retinol,” which is derived from vitamin A.

This is used in skincare products like over-the-counter retinol, prescription tretinoin, and prescription isotretinoin.

Advertisement

Tretinoin is sometimes not prescribed to pregnant people even though it’s topical; isotretinoin, which may be best known by the brand name Accutane, is a tablet that absolutely cannot be given to anyone trying to get pregnant or who is currently expecting.

It causes birth defects in up to 35% of babies exposed to it.

How much vitamin A should I have?

“You should be able to get all the vitamin A you need by eating a varied and balanced diet,” the NHS advises.

Common sources of the vitamin include cheese, eggs, oily fish, and milk.

If you’re aged between 19-64 and are not pregnant, the NHS says you should aim for

700 µg a day for men

600 µg a day for women.

“Having an average of 1.5mg a day or less of vitamin A from diet and supplements combined is unlikely to cause any harm,” they add.

Only 10% of women and 11% of men over 65 (those over 65 are at increased risk) go over that limit, a Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition review of research found.

You’ll more than likely be fine with a two-day pâté run over Christmas if you’re otherwise healthy and not pregnant. The adverse bone effects that vitamin A may cause are far more likely if you regularly overdo it “over many years.”

Advertisement