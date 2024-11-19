Feeling Weak, Tired, And Anxious Lately? This Condition Could Be Why

Kinga Howard via Unsplash

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how cool weather can lead to itchy skin, especially at night.

Most of us know that the colder months can cause some of us to feel down, unfocused, and unmotivated too ― also known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

However, a deficiency in a certain vitamin can have effects on your body that may be confused for SAD.

Vitamin B12 deficiency (and folate anaemia, which is closely linked) affects about 6% of under-60s, and 20% of those over the age of 60, in the UK.

It can affect your body, mind, and mood.

What are the symptoms of B12 deficiency?

Per the NHS, vitamin B12 deficiency and folate deficiency anaemia both cause a range of symptoms.

“These usually develop gradually, but can worsen if the condition goes untreated,” their site explains.

Both can be spotted through the following signs:

rapid breathing or shortness of breath

headaches

indigestion

loss of appetite

palpitations

problems with your vision

feeling weak or tired

diarrhoea

a sore or red tongue, sometimes with mouth ulcers

problems with memory, understanding and judgment (cognitive changes)

Sometimes, the NHS adds, vitamin B12 deficiency can have an effect on your brain and nervous system too.

This might take the form of:

numbness

muscle weakness

psychological problems, which can range from mild depression or anxiety, to confusion and dementia

problems with balance and coordination

pins and needles

incontinence.

When should I see a GP?

If you notice any signs of vitamin B12 deficiency or folate anaemia, you should speak to your doctor.

They’ll likely give you a blood test, which is a surefire way to check for the condition.

Both vitamin B12 deficiency and folate anaemia can be treatable, but you should move fast if you notice signs as the NHS warns “some problems caused by the condition can be irreversible if left untreated.”