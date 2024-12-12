Taking Too Much Of This Common Winter Supplement Could Be 'Harmful,' NHS Says

Carol Yepes via Getty Images

Though some vitamins, like vitamin D, are recommended by the NHS over the winter, the service stresses that other commonly-used supplements ― like vitamin C, garlic extract, and echinacea ― can’t actually prevent colds during flu season.

And though getting enough vitamin C is crucial to your skin, bone, and cell health ― too little of it can cause scurvy, which is on the rise in the UK ― the NHS adds that you can also have too much of a “good” thing.

The vitamin, which is present in a wide range of foods and many supplements, “could be harmful” if you overdo it on the vitamin tablets, they warn, adding “you should be able to get all the vitamin C you need by eating a varied and balanced diet”.

What’s the problem with taking too much vitamin C?

According to the NHS: “Taking large amounts (more than 1,000mg per day) of vitamin C can cause stomach pain, diarrhoea, [and] flatulence.”

Those of us aged between 19 and 64 only need 40mg of vitamin C a day, they add, so these symptoms should only show up if you’re taking some very concentrated supplements.

“Taking less than 1,000mg of vitamin C supplements a day is unlikely to cause any harm,” the health service continues ― so don’t worry too much if your vitamins have a reasonable amount of ascorbic acid (which vitamin C also goes by).

You should aim to get the vitamin from a mix of healthy food if you can (it’s present in loads of veggies, like citrus fruits, berries, peppers, and broccoli ― a lot of people in the UK get a hefty portion of their vitamin C from potatoes, which are surprisingly rich in the stuff).

If you’ve gone a little too heavy on vitamin C and are noticing stomach symptoms, they should go away soon after you stop, the NHS say.

What if I want to take vitamin C to help my immune system?

Again, if possible, eating a balanced and varied diet and exercising can do an awful lot for your immune system.

But if you’re taking vitamin C supplements to try and prevent developing colds, the NHS suggests you might be barking up the wrong tree.

“There’s little evidence that supplements such as vitamin C, echinacea or garlic prevent colds or help you get better more quickly,” they shared.

