Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola’s night got off to a bit of a shaky start during this year’s live final, when he suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of his first performance.

On Saturday evening, Vito and his celebrity partner Sarah Hadland performed three routines in total, the first of which saw them reprising their American Smooth to Heather Small’s Proud from earlier in the series.

Towards the end of their first dance, viewers spotted that the Italian dancer seemed to be fiddling with the fastening of his trousers.

It quickly became apparent that Vito had quite literally danced himself out of his trousers, which had become undone during one of the routine’s more energetic moments – but ever the pro, he kept on as if nothing was happening.

“Oh my goodness, are you OK, Vito? We have a wardrobe issue!” Tess Daly declared before the judges started their critiques.

“Shall we do a little bit of that?” she added, as Sarah covered up Vito’s open trousers with the flowing parts of her costume.

“We haven’t got enough fabric! I wish I had a towel, we don’t have one, sorry.”

Despite a less-than-ideal start wardrobe-wise, Sarah and Vito did themselves proud during Saturday’s live show, even landing a perfect score for their Madonna-inspired Salsa routine.

In the end, though, it was comedian Chris McCausland who won over viewers and went on to make TV history when he lifted the covered Glitterball Trophy.

Strictly returns for a one-off special on Christmas Day, which will see six brand new celebrities vying for the title of this year’s festive champion.