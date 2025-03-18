Vladimir Putin Makes 1 Key Demand As He Agrees To Partial Ceasefire In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at the annual congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow. via Associated Press

Vladimir Putin has agreed to a partial ceasefire in Ukraine – and made one key demand in return for making it permanent.

The Russian president agreed to halt strikes on energy plants for 30 days after a lengthy call with Donald Trump.

However, Putin also told the US president that he wanted a “complete cessation of foreign military aid and the provision of intelligence information to Kyiv” if any truce is to become permanent.

According to a Kremlin readout of the call, Putin also said there was a “need to stop” Ukraine from mobilising troops and rearming the Ukrainian armed forces during the ceasefire.

A readout from the US government said: “The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace.

“These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.”

The call between the two leaders, which reportedly lasted nearly three hours, came after Trump held more talks with Keir Starmer on Monday night.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “The prime minister updated the president on his coalition of the willing call with international leaders that took place on Saturday.

“He reiterated that all must work together to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position to secure a just and lasting peace.”