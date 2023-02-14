Vladimir Putin Has Ordered Russian Advance In Ukraine, Says British Intelligence

MIKHAIL METZEL via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian forces to advance “in most sectors” along. the frontline in Ukraine but his army lacks enough combat power for a “decisive” victory, according to British officials.

In its latest analysis of the war, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it believes Russia was now trying to reverse some of the gains Ukrainian forces made over September-November last year.

It comes as Nato defence ministers including the UK’s Ben Wallace gathered in Brussels to coordinate weapons supplies for Ukraine.

Ahead of the summit, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg warned “we’re seeing the start already” of a fresh Russian offensive.

He also said he expected the possible supply of fighter jets to Kyiv to be discussed at the two-day gathering.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week continued his push for combat aircraft and long-range missiles as he toured European capitals.

In its defence intelligence update released on Tuesday morning, the MoD said: “In the last three days, Wagner Group forces have almost certainly made further small gains around the northern outskirts of the contested Donbas town of Bakhmut, including into the village of Krasna Hora. However, organised Ukrainian defence continues in the area.

“The tactical Russian advance to the south of the town has likely made little progress.

“In the north, in Kremina-Svatove sector of Luhansk Oblast, Russian forces are making continuous offensive efforts, though each local attack remains on too small a scale to achieve a significant breakthrough.

“Russia likely aims to reverse some of the gains Ukrainian forces made over September-November 2022: there is a realistic possibility that their immediate goal is to advance west to the Zherberets River.