Why Is Everyone Talking About Putin's Negotiating Tables?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, sat at the head of one of his very large tables for two Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has been ridiculed after released three very similar press images of intense political discussions, all featuring a giant table.

Some believe the Russian president is very conscious about catching Covid and so rather than using face masks, he is using a comically large table for negotiations between just two people.

Advertisement

Others think it’s a rather old-school intimidation tactic.

Putin has been at the centre of international news recently following his attempts to intimidate Ukraine and prevent the country from joining Nato or the EU. The West has even worried that war could erupt at any point.

Advertisement

Despite these tensions, the internet has still managed to find the funny side and poked fun at the Russian president’s strange choice of furniture.

One particular table has provoked such a reaction online there’s even been a bit of disagreement about who made it – an Italian or a Spanish creator.

Advertisement

In case you had missed the images making the rounds, here’s a snap from Putin’s latest meeting with German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday...

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Another from his meeting with own foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday...

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hold a meeting at the Kremlin, in Moscow on Monday. ALEXEI NIKOLSKY via Getty Images

And a third from his negotiation with French president Emmanuel Macron last week...

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) in Moscow last week. - via Getty Images

And here’s a roundup of all the memes you need to see about Putin and his giant tables.

Advertisement

The best Putin massive table memes spotted on Twitter, a short thread: pic.twitter.com/KrfcIFuXdt — Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) February 15, 2022

The negotiating table at the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, has triggered a wave of Internet memes.🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pj4b4fVa8y — Moondani (@Moondani17) February 8, 2022