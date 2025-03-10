I Just Realised Who Eeyore's Voice Actor Also Plays, And I'm Flabbergasted

Eeyore in the Winnie The Pooh films Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

There are some behind-the-scenes Hollywood facts you never get over.

For instance, I’m obsessed with the fact that Fisher Stevens (the guy who played Hugo from Succession) narrated the Beckham documentary.

But nothing could have prepared me for the realisation that Peter Cullen, the voice actor who has been behind Eeyore’s signature vocals since 1988, went on to have a very... different role.

Peter Cullen via Associated Press

Turns out that the actor also voiced Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise (now THAT’s range).

In fact, his voice was considered so perfect for the role that he was cast in every single Transformers adaptation filmed after his first appearance in 1984.

In a video filmed at Botcon 2010, the actor slipped effortlessly between the two voices after announcing to the crowd that he would no longer be playing the role of the famous donkey.

“What would Eeyore say to Optimus Prime, and what would Optimus Prime say back?” the movie and TV legend asked.

In the characters’ corresponding voices, he continued: ‘Hello, Optimus.’ ‘Hello, Eeyore.’ ‘I just found out I’m not gonna be me anymore...’ ‘Eeyore, whose butt do I kick?’”.

A delighted fan called out from behind their camera: “I’m glad I got this on film!”

Speaking to Gizmodo in 2008, Peter said that his Optimus Prime voice was inspired by his Marine brother, Larry, who he called his “hero”.

Of course, those are far from the only roles the actor mastered.

Peter also voiced Predator in the 1987 movie and played Karr in Knight Rider.

He was nominated for a daytime Emmy as Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for his role as Optimus Prime in 2011.

Peter also won and was nominated for multiple Behind The Voice Awards from 2012-18.