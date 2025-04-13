Volodymyr Zelenskyy Blames 'Filthy Scum' After Dozens Of Civilians Killed In Russian Attack

Firefighters put out a blaze following Russia's missile attack that killed at least 31 civilians in Sumy, Ukraine. via Associated Press

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has attacked the “filthy scum” responsible for a Russian missile attack which left dozens of Ukrainian civilians dead and many more injured.

The strike took place in Sumy in the north-east of the country as worshippers made their way to church to mark Palm Sunday.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, said: “Launching such an attack on a major Christian holiday is absolute evil.”

It is a further blow to Donald Trump’s hopes of securing an end to the conflict, which began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago.

According to Ukrainian officials, at least 31 people – including two children – were killed, with more than 84 injured, of whom 10 were children.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian president condemned the “horrific” attack.

He said: “Russian missiles hit an ordinary city street, ordinary life – residential buildings, educational institutions, cars on the street. And that’s on the day when people go to church – Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord’s Entry into Jerusalem.

“According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this – taking the lives of ordinary people.”

Zelenskyy called on the world to “respond firmly” to the latest Russian aggression.

“The United States, Europe, everyone in the world who wants this war and these killings to end,” he said. “Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging this war out.

“Without pressure on Russia, peace is impossible. Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What’s needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves.”

Two men comfort each other as Ukrainian police psychologists provide assistance to local residents following the missile attack. OLEG VORONENKO via AFP via Getty Images

In a later post, Zelenskyy said: “It is crucial that the world does not stay silent or indifferent. Russian strikes deserve nothing but condemnation.

“There must be pressure on Russia to end the war and guarantee security for people. Without truly strong pressure, without sufficient support for Ukraine, Russia will continue dragging this war out.