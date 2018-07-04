Vote Leave Broke Electoral Law, Leaked Report On Brexit Campaign Claims

The elections watchdog is accusing Vote Leave of four counts of election fraud, according to the campaign’s director, who look the unusual step of releasing a draft report of the investigation ahead of its official release.

The BBC reported late on Tuesday that the Commission’s draft findings had concluded that Vote Leave broke spending limits and failed to comply with rules.

The Commission is yet to release its full findings, but said on Wednesday that Vote Leave had taken the “unusual step” of leaking the draft report and “sharing its views” on it with the BBC.

According to the BBC, the report has found Vote Leave had:

made an inaccurate return of campaign expenditure

is missing invoices and receipts

failed to comply with a statutory notice

exceeded its spending limit.

The Commission said that it gave Vote Leave its initial findings and 28 days to make “any further or new representations”. That period ended on Tuesday.

The leak, the Commission said, “does not affect” when it will release its findings which will occur at the “earliest opportunity”.