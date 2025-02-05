United States President Donald Trump Anadolu via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump’s proposal on Tuesday that “the US will take over the Gaza Strip,” “own it,” level it out and develop it into the “Riviera of the Middle East” has drawn fierce condemnation, with critics suggesting it will drag America into another so-called “endless war” ― which Trump has for years railed against.

“It’ll be something the entire Middle East can be proud of,” Trump said of Gaza during a press conference with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too." –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/aCqLl9Gwwn — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) February 5, 2025

Trump, who relentlessly pushes an America First agenda, faced multiple lines of criticism. His plan, which would see the forced relocation of nearly two million Palestinians, was immediately rejected by countries worldwide.

“The UK government’s view on this is crystal clear ... we believe that Palestinian civilians must be able to return to their homes and to rebuild their lives that have been shattered over the last 14 months,” Environment Secretary Steve Reed told LBC Radio.

“If we want a long-lasting peace in that area, the only way we can reach that is a two-state solution with a secure Israel, safe and at peace within their borders, alongside a viable Palestinian state,” he added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called Trump’s comments “unacceptable.”

Earlier this week, a letter sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the position of Palestinian presidential adviser Hussein al-Sheikh and the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. They all oppose plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza.

Online, Representative Eric Swalwell (Democrat, California) asked following Trump’s comments: “Wait what? The U.S. is going to occupy Gaza? We were promised no more endless wars. By my count we are occupying Greenland, Canada, Panama Canal, and now... Gaza?”

Fox News’ liberal commentator Jessica Tarlov said: “The end of American interventionism looks different than I expected.”

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes asked: “Am I having a stroke or did Trump just talk about the US ‘owning’ Gaza? And maybe seeing US troops?”

Wait what? The U.S. is going to occupy Gaza? We were promised no more endless wars. By my count we are occupying Greenland, Canada, Panama Canal, and now..Gaza? https://t.co/9FKDWPEgvy — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 5, 2025

The end of American interventionism looks different than I expected https://t.co/rxA1C8vkao — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) February 5, 2025

Trump says that the "US will own Gaza."



Do you realize how many American and Israeli lives will be lost because of this insanity? — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 5, 2025

Trump must’ve found out that it’s cold in Greenland pic.twitter.com/qDaXkiCfzM — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 5, 2025

Congratulations on a job well done to all the kids on college campuses who bravely stood up to Genocide Joewww.haaretz.com/israel-news/... — George Conway (@gtconway.bsky.social) 2025-02-04T20:20:01.693Z

How many Americans will die to build Trump Gaza Golf Resort? — David Leavitt (@davidleavitt.bsky.social) 2025-02-05T00:40:50.260Z

What Donald Trump said tonight has made all of us far less safer.



If you don’t understand that, you are a goddamn fool. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 5, 2025

For the love of humanity and all that is actually good in this world, please stop heaping praise on this piece of shit as a peacemaker https://t.co/XOBo9NIItb — Jaime Omar Yassin (@hyphy_republic) February 4, 2025

Am I having a stroke or did Trump just talk about the US “owning” Gaza? And maybe sending US troops? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes.bsky.social) 2025-02-05T00:14:19.977Z

I’ve seen cats and dogs marking their territory with more discipline. — Jeffery A Thomas 🇨🇦 (@JefferyThomas) February 5, 2025

Trump during the election: No new wars!Trump after inauguration: We’re going to send the U.S. military in to conquer Gaza, Greenland, Canada, Mexico, and the Panama Canal! — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-02-05T00:39:29.295Z

MAGA voted for cheaper eggs but instead they got U.S. troops invading Gaza, Elon Musk having everyone’s social security numbers, AND eggs are at all time highs.



Life comes at you pretty fast, huh? — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 5, 2025

While trump suggests sending Palestinians to places OTHER than Gaza, I would like to extend a hearty FUCK YOU to those fucking geniuses who thought trump would be SO much better for Palestinians.



NARRATOR: HE IS MUCH WORSE.pic.twitter.com/5X0O9XQWwM — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 4, 2025

