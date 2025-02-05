US President Donald Trump’s proposal on Tuesday that “the US will take over the Gaza Strip,” “own it,” level it out and develop it into the “Riviera of the Middle East” has drawn fierce condemnation, with critics suggesting it will drag America into another so-called “endless war” ― which Trump has for years railed against.
“It’ll be something the entire Middle East can be proud of,” Trump said of Gaza during a press conference with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Trump, who relentlessly pushes an America First agenda, faced multiple lines of criticism. His plan, which would see the forced relocation of nearly two million Palestinians, was immediately rejected by countries worldwide.
“The UK government’s view on this is crystal clear ... we believe that Palestinian civilians must be able to return to their homes and to rebuild their lives that have been shattered over the last 14 months,” Environment Secretary Steve Reed told LBC Radio.
“If we want a long-lasting peace in that area, the only way we can reach that is a two-state solution with a secure Israel, safe and at peace within their borders, alongside a viable Palestinian state,” he added.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called Trump’s comments “unacceptable.”
Earlier this week, a letter sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the position of Palestinian presidential adviser Hussein al-Sheikh and the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. They all oppose plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza.
Online, Representative Eric Swalwell (Democrat, California) asked following Trump’s comments: “Wait what? The U.S. is going to occupy Gaza? We were promised no more endless wars. By my count we are occupying Greenland, Canada, Panama Canal, and now... Gaza?”
Fox News’ liberal commentator Jessica Tarlov said: “The end of American interventionism looks different than I expected.”
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes asked: “Am I having a stroke or did Trump just talk about the US ‘owning’ Gaza? And maybe seeing US troops?”