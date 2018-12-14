Waitrose To Phase Out Glitter In Own-Brand Products By 2020

Waitrose is joining the fight against glitter and has vowed to ban it from all own-brand products by 2020.

In two years time, the retailer said its cards, wraps, crackers, tags, flowers and plants will either be glitter-free, or they’ll use an environmentally-friendly alternative.

The supermarket will use more vibrant foliage in its flowers to make up for lack of glitter, and different designs will be used for cards and wrapping paper – the idea being not to take the sparkle out of Christmas.

Glitter is made up of tiny pieces of plastic and, when washed off, can end up in water where they never breaks down. The pieces can pass through filtration systems and end up in the ocean where they pose a threat to marine wildlife.

