These Health Conditions May Be Making You Dizzy In The Morning

Rapha Wilde via Unsplash Woman looking dizzy in morning light

I drink enough water. I try my hardest to get enough sleep (but I’ll admit that, like most of us, I don’t usually meet that goal). I try to wake up at roughly the same time every day.

So why am I always so dizzy first thing in the morning?

In my case, it’s probably down to my anaemia ― dizziness is common and mostly benign, the NHS says.

Cleveland Clinic agrees, saying that most of the time, waking up with he sensation is nothing to worry about.

Advertisement

But it can sometimes be a sign of six conditions, they add.

Which are?

Per the clinic, these include:

Low blood pressure

Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV)

Dehydration

Medication

Sleep apnea

Heart failure.

Low blood pressure (under 90/60mmHg) can make us feel dizzy and lightheaded, especially when moving suddenly from lying down to standing.

Meanwhile, benign paroxysmal positional vertigo is an inner ear problem that creates a spinning sensation. It happens when little calcium crystals break free from the part of the ear they’re usually housed in, entering the parts of the ear that sense rotation of the head.

Advertisement

Dehydration leads to lower blood pressure because your blood has less volume overall.

Dizziness is a common side-effect of as much as 5% of medications, the NHS says ― that doesn’t mean you should stop taking them, but speak to your GP if the symptom is bothering you.

Sleep apnoea, which you should see a doctor about if suspected, can decrease the amount of oxygen that gets into your blood, leaving you dizzy on waking.

Meanwhile, the NHS explains that heart failure can lead to lightheadedness or dizziness because it prevents enough oxygen from getting to your blood.

Advertisement

It can happen over time or suddenly, and does not mean your heart’s stopped working ― “It means it needs some support to help it work better.”

Speak to your doctor if you suspect heart failure, which can also make you more tired and breathless than usual.

When should I see a GP about morning dizziness?

Per the NHS, you should see your doctor about morning dizziness if: