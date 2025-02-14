US President Donald Trump Anadolu via Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal has predicted that newly-named Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr will become the first of President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees to leave their role.

“It’s hard to believe Robert F Kennedy Jr will run Health and Human Services given his left-wing views,” wrote the conservative newspaper’s editorial board.

The notorious vaccine sceptic — who ran as an independent candidate in the 2024 election, before dropping out and endorsing Trump — has “coasted on the public backlash against the Covid overkill of vaccine mandates” and the purported censorship of public-health officials during former President Joe Biden’s administration, said the board.

“Promising disruption is easy,” it noted. “The test of a cabinet is whether it delivers results. Our guess for first one to muster out is RFK Jr.”

Kennedy was confirmed as health secretary on Thursday. Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican, Kentucky) was the only Republican to vote against Kennedy’s confirmation.

