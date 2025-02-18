US President Donald Trump salutes during a flyover as he attends the Daytona 500 NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on February 16, 2025. ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal has warned that “a US withdrawal from Europe” under President Donald Trump’s second administration “would be a historic mistake.”

It would be “damaging to American interests,” the conservative newspaper’s editorial board wrote in an op-ed examining Trump’s attempt to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which Russian President Vladimir Putin launched in February 2022 with his invasion of the neighbouring country, and Trump’s warning that essentially boils down to European countries needing to “shape up” and take more responsibility for their own security “or the Americans are shipping out.”

The president’s “message is that the US doesn’t care what Europeans think about how the war should be resolved,” the board said, noting how America’s European allies will not have a role in the negotiations over the future of Ukraine with Russia. Saudi Arabia will host talks between top US and Russian officials on Tuesday.