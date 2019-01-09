Waltham Forest Stabbing: 14-Year-Old's Death Investigated As 'Targeted Attack'

Police investigating the Waltham Forest stabbing are treating the incident as a targeted attack.

A 14-year-old boy died on Tuesday after he was stabbed by attackers who are believed to have knocked him off his moped, Scotland Yard confirmed.

Officers were called to Bickley Road, Leyton, in Waltham Forest, shortly before 6.30pm to reports of a road traffic collision.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenager was found with stab wounds, and detectives have established he was riding a moped that had been involved in a collision with a car.

Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker said: “Everyone is shocked and appalled by this murder. The age of the victim, a boy aged 14, beggars belief and I completely understand the alarm and concern it has raised from those who live and work in the area.

“A crime scene remains in place today as officers continue their painstaking work to piece together the details of the attack. A section 60 was put in place following this incident and is being continually reviewed.

“My officers will be out working to support investigators today and be there to talk to the public and listen to the concerns they have.”

The police chief urged the local community “to be patient and cooperate where possible with the work detectives are getting on with in the area”, explaining that neighbourhood patrols will be stepped up and police presence increased.

A crime scene remains in place and police are appealing for information and witnesses, including anyone with dash-cam footage, to come forward.