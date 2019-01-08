A 14-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed by attackers who are believed to have knocked him off his moped, Scotland Yard has said.

Officers were called to Bickley Road, Leyton, in Waltham Forest, shortly before 6.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a road traffic collision.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenager was found with stab wounds, and detectives have established he was riding a moped that had been involved in a collision with a car.

A spokesman for the force said: “It is believed that three males got out of the car and then stabbed the victim before returning to the vehicle and driving off.

“Despite efforts of paramedics, he was declared dead at 7.09pm. Next of kin have been informed.

“A crime scene is in place. The Homicide and Major Crime team has been informed. There has been no arrest. Inquiries continue.”