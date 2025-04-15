Walton Goggins Had A Very Different Reaction To That SNL Sketch Aimee Lou Wood Found So 'Mean'

Aimee Lou Wood at the premiere of The White Lotus season three in February Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

But it turns out her co-star Walton Goggins felt a little differently about the skit – at least, at first.

During the most recent episode of SNL, the show aired a sketch dubbed “The White Potus” in which the luxury resort’s regular guests were all replaced by members of the Trump family and administration.

Interestingly, though, they chose to keep Aimee’s character part of the fun, with cast member Sarah Sherman donning false teeth and an exaggerated accent to deliver lines about not knowing what “fluoride” was.

Hours after the sketch aired, Aimee spoke out against it, while Walton later heaped praise on it.

Commenting on SNL’s post about the skit, Walton wrote (per Today): “Hahahahahhahaha amazzzingggg.”

BuzzFeed also noted that he then shared it to his Instagram story, hailing the skit as “smashing”.

Walton Goggins via Associated Press

There are a few things worth noting here.

First of all, numerous outlets noted that Walton’s comments came after Aimee blasted the sketch, for which she claimed she later received an apology from the SNL team (a rep for SNL did not respond to HuffPost UK’s requests for comment earlier this week).

However, it’s also been widely reported that Walton has had his former co-star blocked on Instagram for at least a week, with one popular Reddit post pointing out that he wouldn’t have seen her comments if that were the case.

BuzzFeed and Today also claimed that Walton’s comment and Instagram story post were both deleted after a matter of hours – presumably when he caught wind of how Aimee felt about them.

Speculation of a fall-out between Walton and Aimee became rife around the release of the White Lotus season three finale, when fans spotted that they were no longer following one another on Instagram.

It was also observed that Aimee’s likes and comments on Walton’s posts had all been deleted, indicating that he might have blocked her on the social media platform.

Despite no longer following each other, both Walton and Aimee have praised one another in both social media posts and interviews since the finale aired earlier this month.