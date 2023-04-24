Want To Ease Your Hay Fever Symptoms? Eat Fish (Yes, Really).

ClarkandCompany via Getty Images

With pollen count having been reported to hit forecaster’s top ranking of ‘very high’ repeatedly this spring, the 1 in 5 of us who suffer from hay fever in the UK are likely to be severely struggling with allergies.

Whilst antihistamines, nasal sprays, and endless packets of tissues can help to a certain extent, Sarah Hastings, a vitamin expert at vitamin and supplement brand Chewwies, believes that there are five foods you can incorporate into your diet to help relieve symptoms – and yeah, we didn’t expect many of these either.

Root vegetables

Hastings explains that root veggies are packed full of the essential vitamins and minerals that you need to help reduce inflammation in the body.

She shares: “Inflammation is a huge contributor to hay fever symptoms, so incorporating more root vegetables into your diet can be incredibly beneficial. Specifically, root vegetables like sweet potatoes, carrots, and beets are all high in antioxidants, which help to reduce inflammation and therefore reduce symptoms.

“You can easily add these as a side to main meals alongside your protein of choice. They’re also full of fibre which is a fantastic added bonus for your gut health!”

Citrus Fruits

Yup, reach for the fruit bowl as citrus fruits like oranges can help you fight off hay fever symptoms while giving you a hit of vitamin C.

“Vitamin C is an extremely powerful antioxidant that helps to boost the immune system and reduce inflammation in the body,” explains Hastings.

“By consuming more citrus fruits during hay fever season, you can help to strengthen your immune system and reduce the severity of your symptoms. Try snacking on these throughout the day, instead of sugary or processed snacks.”

Ginger

Ginger has been used for centuries to treat a variety of health conditions, including allergies.

“By incorporating more ginger into your diet, you can help to reduce inflammation in the body and alleviate hay fever symptoms. I recommend drinking hot ginger tea as an effective way to get this into your system. You can also add ginger as a seasoning to fish or even to dress a salad,” Hastings adds.

Kale

According to the expert, Kale contains carotenoids like beta-carotene and lutein, which have been shown to fight inflammation and hinder the release of histamine in the body.

“Histamine is a chemical that is released during an allergic reaction and is responsible for many of the symptoms of hay fever, including itching, sneezing, and runny nose.

“You can easily create delicious summery kale salads, add kale to your scrambled eggs in the morning, or even throw some in the blender with other greens to create a healthy smoothie.”

Salmon

Salmon is a fatty fish that is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects on the body.

Hastings explains that: “Omega-3 fatty acids block the production of inflammatory compounds which is a great help during allergy season. By eating more salmon, you can help to reduce inflammation in the body and relieve hay fever symptoms. A delicious protein, you can easily add salmon to a salad, or a noodle or rice dish.”