The benefits of investing in skills can be linked to growth, particularly during periods of economic recovery — and especially for employees in small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Investing in one, or all, of these training and employment schemes can help tackle skills shortages, grow your talent pipeline, diversify your talent pool, increase your creativity, and attract adults looking to change jobs.

Encouraging existing employees to learn new skills can also improve workforce satisfaction, morale, loyalty, and fast-track career development.

So, what are the Skills for Life training and employment schemes?

Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs)

Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs) are new and existing level 4 and 5 qualifications (such as HNCs, HNDs and Foundation Degrees) that have been independently approved against occupational standards and developed with employers to meet skills needs. They suit both new recruits and existing employees.

HTQs are taught at further education colleges, universities, or by independent training providers and can be studied flexibly full or part-time to suit learners and employers. Employers can pay for employees to study HTQs or learners can access student finance. Studied full-time, HTQs will normally take one or two years to complete.

HTQs in digital occupations are now being taught in a variety of subjects, leading to careers such as network engineers, software developers and data analysts. From September 2024, students will also be able to take HTQs in business and administration, education and early years, engineering and manufacturing and legal, finance and accounting.

Skills Bootcamps

Skills Bootcamps are free, flexible courses of up to 16 weeks for people aged 19 or over. They’re available as classroom-based, on-the-job, online or short courses. The purpose is to fast-track an employee’s skill set within a current role or help them look for a new role or job opportunity in their sector.

There are over 100 courses available across subjects such as software development, digital marketing, engineering, and green sector skills, such as solar energy or agriculture technology.

It’s a great opportunity to invest in your employees’ skill sets, especially to improve areas of your business which may be lacking.

Apprenticeships

Apprenticeships allow individuals entering the workforce to gain hands-on experience within a wide range of industries, including engineering, construction, health, digital, and more. Apprentices are paid to learn and gain industry-recognised qualifications for a minimum of 12 months.

For employers, hiring an apprentice is a surefire way to nurture young talent to develop specific skills within your business. Not to mention, according to government research, 78% of employers said apprenticeships helped them improve productivity and 74% of employers said apprenticeships helped them improve the quality of their product or service (Apprenticeships Gov UK).

You must pay the apprentice minimum wage. Your training costs could be partly covered depending on your business size and the age of the apprentice. You could receive a government contribution of up to 100%.

T Levels

T Levels are a new qualification for students aged 16 to 19, with each one equivalent to three A Levels. T Level students spend 80% of the course in the classroom but are required to complete a minimum 45-day placement with a relevant organisation across sectors such as digital, education and childcare, construction, and engineering.

Having been developed in collaboration with employers, T Levels prepare students for entry into skilled employment and can aid workplace growth by scouting talent in your local area.

For employees aged 19 and above without a Maths GCSE at grade C (or equivalent), consider investing in Multiply, an initiative designed to promote good numeracy skills and confidence using maths within roles. Good numeracy skills can unlock job opportunities and lead to higher wages or prepare individuals for further study, if desired.

The length of Multiply courses vary and can span hourly or weekly sessions. It’s completely free and allows employers to create a loyal and talented workforce.