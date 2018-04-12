Underling an increasingly cautious approach in the UK and the US , Donald Trump backtracked on his explosive rhetoric on Syria to announce he “never said when” a strike on the country would take place.

Following a two-hour emergency meeting summoned by Theresa May, No 10 said ministers had agreed Assad had a “track record” of using chemical weapons and that it was “highly likely” he was responsible for the attack on the rebel-held town of Douma on Saturday.

Downing Street has said the Cabinet agreed the use of chemical weapons in Syria must not go “unchallenged” - but gave no immediate details of UK involvement in any military action against the regime of Bashar Assad.

The surprise statement comes just a day after he raised international tensions by warning Russia that an attack in Syria, in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack, was imminent.

On Thursday, the US President said the attack could “be very soon or not so soon at all”, before asking why America had not received a “thank you” for ridding Syria of Islamic State (Isis).

A Downing Street statement read:

“This afternoon Cabinet met and received an update on the attack against innocent civilians in Douma, Syria, on Saturday. “The Prime Minister said it was a shocking and barbaric act which killed up to 75 people, including children, in the most appalling and inhumane way. “Cabinet agreed that the Assad regime has a track record of the use of chemical weapons and it is highly likely that the regime is responsible for Saturday’s attack. “The Prime Minister said it was a further example of the erosion of international law in relation to the use of chemical weapons, which was deeply concerning to us all. “Following a discussion in which every member present made a contribution, Cabinet agreed it was vital that the use of chemical weapons did not go unchallenged. “Cabinet agreed on the need to take action to alleviate humanitarian distress and to deter the further use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime. “Cabinet agreed the Prime Minister should continue to work with allies in the United States and France to coordinate an international response.”

Against the threat of western forces from the UK, US and France coming into direct confrontation with Syria’s ally in Russia, Trump’s most recent statement contradicts a tweet sent on Tuesday in which he wrote: “get ready Russia”, warning that missiles “will be coming” to Syria.

Emmanuel Macron said France has proof the Syrian government carried out the attack, which aid groups have said killed dozens of people, and will decide whether to strike back when all the necessary information has been gathered.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the attack showed that Assad’s regime had failed to eradicate its chemical arsenal, but she ruled out joining any military action against Syria.