Warwick Students Banned For Racist And Misogynist Group Chat 'Allowed To Return To Study'

Warwick University has come under fierce criticism after four men banned from campus for allegedly swapping racist messages and making jokes about raping women are reportedly being allowed to resume their studies.

The Russell Group university had banned two students for 10 years each, and five students in total, after homophobic and antisemitic slurs were discovered in a Facebook group chat called “Fuck women, Disrespect them all” last June.

According to copies of the messages circulated by concerned students online, one of the exchanges read: “What do we do with girls? RAAAAAAAAAAPE’,” with one man saying “I love Hitler. I hate n***** and Jews and Corbyn. Racism is class”.

One woman who was targeted told the BBC said she felt “terrified at the prospect of having these boys in my seminars”.