Watch JD Vance Get Viciously Booed By Kennedy Centre Crowd

LOADING ERROR LOADING

JD Vance took in an orchestra of boos and jeers on Thursday as he and his wife, Usha Vance, attended a concert at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC (You can check out the video below.)

The vice president and the second lady were at the concert hall to reportedly peep the National Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Shostakovich’s “Violin Concerto No. 2” and Stravinsky’s “Petrushka” — composed for a ballet about Russian puppets — when they were hit with the not-so-warm welcome.

Advertisement

The vice president — seen in a clip shared by The Guardian’s global affairs correspondent Andrew Roth — waved to the crowd, and the couple flashed smiles at each other as dozens turned in their direction away from the orchestra.

“Thanks for coming, we appreciate your support,” shouted one audience member in footage shot by Michael Brodeur, a classical music critic at The Washington Post.

“Thanks for being on time,” yelled another attendee.

The vice president, who was notably booed by a firefighters union in Boston last year, was recently met with a blizzard of outraged protesters during a family ski trip in Vermont earlier this month.

Advertisement

The wicked reception arrives weeks after President Donald Trump installed himself as chairman of the Kennedy Centre and fired 18 of its board members — including Deborah F. Rutter, its first woman president — who were appointed by former President Joe Biden.

Trump — who knocked the center for hosting drag and LGBTQ-friendly programming — brought on new board members, including Usha Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

The move sparked resignations by many of the centre’s board members and led to the cancellation of an eight-week run of the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

Advertisement