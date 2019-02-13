American Meat Lobbyists List Demands For Post-Brexit UK-US Trade Deal

Lobbyists for the American meat industry have urged the US government to demand Britain drop antibiotics restrictions and the ban on ractopamine-fed pork as part of any post-Brexit trade deal.

Speaking at an evidence session in front of the powerful US Trade Policy Committee in Washington last month, the lobbyists also warned forcing the UK to accept chlorine-bleached chicken would require “hard negotiating”.

Craig Thorn, of America’s National Pork Producers Council, said Britain should drop its standards and stop testing pork for the parasitic worm trichinae.

Trade expert Daniel Griswold, meanwhile, told the Committee the President should aim for “the elimination of all tariffs on all categories of goods”.

The committee is amassing information on how to squeeze Theresa May for concessions once Britain has broken from the EU.

Thorn and Griswold, ex-president of the National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones, were among an array of experts, industry representatives and lobbyists from the US and UK who had their say.

He was among a majority who told the committee to press UK negotiators for a zero-tariff agreement, which some in Britain fear risks hurting UK industry and destroying farming by flooding the market.

In words which will also worry manufacturing unions, Griswold said a new tariff regime should “politically sensitive sectors, like passenger vehicles”.

He also said UK should “free itself from the precautionary principle” which puts safety first when it comes to produce and machinery.

Griswold added: “You know, there are some very specific issues, hormone-treated beef, chlorine cleaned chicken, things like that, genetically modified organisms.