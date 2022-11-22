Life
We Found These 22 Great Christmas Gift Ideas In Wayfair's Black Friday Sale

Give the gift of a stylish home this Christmas, with these heavily discounted Black Friday buys!

Tick any home-related Christmas presents off your list with the Wayfair Black Friday sale
Wayfair
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

It’s famous for heavily discounted tech, beauty, and fashion, but Black Friday is unsurprisingly a great time for doing a bit of Christmas shopping, too.

And if you reckon your pals would rather unwrap a new table lamp or plush accent cushion than the latest eyeshadow palette, then look no further than Wayfair’s Black Friday sale.

This epic sale is already live — but to help save you time, I’ve trawled the site for you, and pulled together my ultimate selection of Christmas gifts for the house-proud pal in your life.

Of course, there’s nothing saying you can’t treat yourself, too. From on-trend wall clocks and mirrors, to must-have kitchen appliances, here are my top picks. And best of all, nothing in this cost more than £100!

1
Wayfair
There’s a 47% discount on this minimalistic black metal wall clock
£15.99 (was £29.99)
2
Wayfair
Get a 38% discount on this solid wood bedside table
£45.99 (was £73.99)
3
Wayfair
There’s a 68% saving on this bestselling set of three mirrors
£15.85 (were £50)
4
Wayfair
Make a 21% saving on this industrial style coffee table
£78.99 (was £99.99)
5
Wayfair
Bag 49% off this stylish cream toaster
£49.49 (was £97.99)
6
Wayfair
Make a £16 saving on this 3-piece accent shelf
£51.99 (was £67.99)
7
Wayfair
Enjoy a £34 discount on this pretty canvas painting
£29.99 (was £63.99)
8
Wayfair
Bag 35% off this chic streamlined side table
£46.99 (was £71.99)
9
Wayfair
There’s an incredible £244 discount on this bestselling stand mixer
£75.48 (was £319.99)
10
Wayfair
Get a 46% discount on this black metal wall clock
£47.99 (was £88.53)
11
Wayfair
Save 44% on this bestselling Denby dining set
£72.50 (was £130)
12
Wayfair
This bestselling palm leaf print area rug has a 40% discount
£17.99 (was £29.99)
13
Wayfair
Make an £11 saving on this 6.5L slow cooker
£50.55 (was £61.45)
14
Wayfair
Save 43% on this round brass wall mirror
£84.86 (was £150)
15
Wayfair
Bag 27% off this funny framed print
£16.80 (was £23)
16
Wayfair
There’s a 37% saving on this highly-rated modern rug
£35.99 (was £56.99)
17
Wayfair
Save £23 on this set of two black stackable steel chairs
£96.99 (were £119.99)
18
Wayfair
Enjoy a 47% discount on this outdoor wall mirror
£15.99 (was £29.99)
19
Wayfair
Save 33% on this stand-out pineapple table lamp
£39.99 (was £59.99)
20
Wayfair
Enjoy a generous 48% discount on this flatweave brown rug
£25.99 (was £50)
21
Wayfair
Get £30 off this quirky monkey table lamp
£49.99 (was £79.99)
22
Wayfair
Make a 47% saving on this pair of gunmetal bar stools
£74.74 (were £139.99)
