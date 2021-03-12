Met Police Officer Wayne Couzens Charged With Murder Of Sarah Everard

A serving Met police officer has been charged with the kidnap and murder of marketing executive Sarah Everard.

Serving police constable Wayne Couzens was charged on Friday evening with kidnapping and killing the 33-year-old marketing executive. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Everard vanished while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on Wednesday March 3.

The 33-year-old is thought to have walked through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton – a journey which should have taken around 50 minutes.

She was last captured on a doorbell camera walking along the A205 Poynders Road towards Tulse Hill at around 9.30pm on March 3.

Her remains were discovered in woodland in Ashford, Kent, on Wednesday.

In a statement, Rosemary Ainslie, head of special crime at the CPS, said: “Following a referral of evidence by the Metropolitan Police related to the death of Sarah Everard, the CPS has authorised the police to charge Wayne Couzens with murder and kidnapping.”

Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: “Clearly Sarah’s family have been updated with this most distressing news.

“I just want to pause for a moment and say that my thoughts and prayers, and those of the entire organisation, remain with her and with them at this awful time.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.