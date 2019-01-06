Wayne Rooney Arrested For Being Drunk And Swearing In Public In America

Wayne Rooney was arrested in the US accused of public intoxication, police have said.

The former Manchester United star, who now plays for American team DC United, was taken into custody on December 16 in Virginia, officials said.

A spokesman for Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said: “He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Centre on December 16, 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police (MWAA).

“He was later released on a personal recognizance bond.”