'We Are So Effed': Trump's Bonkers FBI Announcement Has Critics Asking WTF?!

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Donald Trump has left many observers baffled by naming former Secret Service agent and current right-wing podcast host Dan Bongino to be deputy director of the FBI.

Trump called him “a man of incredible love and passion for our Country” in a post on his Truth Social website announcing the selection, which comes days after far-right conspiracy theorist Kash Patel was confirmed as FBI director.

Advertisement

Bongino, 50, had a career in law enforcement before turning to politics. He lost three races, but ended up as a fixture in right-wing media, and at one point hosted a weekend show on Fox News.

He is perhaps currently best known for his podcast, which Edison Media ranked at 18th in weekly listeners for 2024, and for his trolling presence on social media.

“My life is all about owning the libs now,” he said in 2018, during the contentious nomination hearings for Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Advertisement

His elevation to a leading position within the FBI drew harsh reviews from critics on social media:

Kash Patel and Dan Bongino are running the FBI. brb I've got to go screaming like a banshee into the night — Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T01:51:48.307Z

Every time I think thing can’t get worse, the appointees can’t get worse, Trump says ‘hold my beer.’I am stunned, even by Trump standards, that Dan Bongino, a man even Fox got rid of, is now the new deputy director of the FBI. We are so effed. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T02:28:01.598Z

We’re cooked!Dan Bongino, Kash Patel & Pam Bondi running ‘justice’ is like putting arsonists in charge of the fire department.Bongino’s a racist conspiracy hack, Patel’s a Trump flunky and a conspiracy hack, and Bondi sold out Florida for a check. This isn’t law & order—it’s a MAGA police state. — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2025-02-24T03:08:30.566Z

Advertisement

America: I present you with the new deputy director of the FBI, former NRATV superstar, Dan Bongino. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T01:58:04.900Z

Every country in the world… expect Russia, China and North Korea… see the US as an adversary with Trump and MAGA in power.We are a violent idiocracy.Dan Bongino as deputy director of the FBI… we are a global joke. — Denver Riggleman (@denverr.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T02:45:48.213Z

I think the clearest thing you can say about Dan Bongino is that he makes Kash Patel look moderately well qualified. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T02:03:00.937Z

Advertisement

Bongino and Kash Patel are cranks who are likely to abuse their powers as FBI directors. J Edgar Hoover would be proud. — Ian McLoud (@ianmcloud.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T02:07:56.370Z

Trump’s appointment tonight of podcast ranting fascist Dan Bongino as deputy director of the FBI is near Gaetz-level ugly. — Jeff Sharlet (@jeffsharlet.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T02:03:18.770Z

BREAKING: Dan Bongino was just selected as Deputy FBI Director.Legitimately the worst possible pick. Feeling awful for the hardworking men and women of that agency. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T02:34:08.393Z

Advertisement

Apart from the many disqualifying features of Patel & Bongino, there is no indication either has any ability to run the FBI. Neither has *any* leadership experience at *any* level of *anything*, much less leadership experience relevant to the largest law enforcement agency in the U.S. — Max Kennerly (@maxkennerly.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T02:00:58.356Z

Dan Bongino named Deputy Director of the FBI — and that wraps up the rule of law. — Outspoken™️ (@out5p0ken.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T02:15:15.779Z

Donald Trump just named far-right MAGA podcaster Dan Bongino, a notorious conspiracy theorist who promoted the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen,” to serve as Deputy Director of the FBI.We’re so screwed — Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T02:13:04.254Z

Advertisement

I don’t know, Dan Bongino as FBI Deputy Director is pretty horrible, but it is going to be hilarious when him and Kash Patel eventually start trying to destroy each other. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T03:28:35.453Z

Trump truly doesn’t understand the world outside of the TV does he — (@arrogantmonkey.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T02:06:37.668Z

This is now the leadership team for the FBIKash Patel and Dan Bongino. Two absolute potatoes. The dumbest of dumb potatoes. Bongino is of course the smaller potato. What a shitstorm we are in. #DemVoice1 — ChuckCjmmn (@chuckcjmmn.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T03:10:03.548Z

Advertisement