'We Are So Effed': Trump's Bonkers FBI Announcement Has Critics Asking WTF?!

President Donald Trump has left many observers baffled by naming former Secret Service agent and current right-wing podcast host Dan Bongino to be deputy director of the FBI.
Trump called him “a man of incredible love and passion for our Country” in a post on his Truth Social website announcing the selection, which comes days after far-right conspiracy theorist Kash Patel was confirmed as FBI director.
Bongino, 50, had a career in law enforcement before turning to politics. He lost three races, but ended up as a fixture in right-wing media, and at one point hosted a weekend show on Fox News.
He is perhaps currently best known for his podcast, which Edison Media ranked at 18th in weekly listeners for 2024, and for his trolling presence on social media.
“My life is all about owning the libs now,” he said in 2018, during the contentious nomination hearings for Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
His elevation to a leading position within the FBI drew harsh reviews from critics on social media: