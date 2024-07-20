We Finally Know Why Some Clothes Smell Worse Than Others

surachetkhamsuk via Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have you ever noticed that some clothes smell much worse than others, even when you’re using the same detergent and cleaning them with the same frequency?

It turns out that this was something of a mystery until recently.

The University of Alabama conducted research to look into this very phenomenon and found that there is actually a stark difference between fabrics that causes them to be a little more odorous.

Researchers soaked fibres in a solution of simulated sweat and found that cotton and viscose, which are cellulosic, or plant-derived fibres, tended to release smaller amounts of odour-causing compounds.

Why some clothes are smellier than others

Rachel McQueen, a clothing and textiles scientist in the Faculty of Agricultural, Life & Environmental Sciences who conducted the research with colleagues from the University of Otago in New Zealand explained exactly why this happened.

McQueen said: “Although we know that polyester is smellier after being worn next to sweaty armpits compared to cotton t-shirts, we haven’t really known why.

“Now we have a better understanding of how odorants transfer and are selectively absorbed by various fibre types in sweat.”

McQueen also noted that this study’s method of using simulated liquid sweat offered an important fresh approach to this kind of research.

She explained that body odours often transfer to clothing through sweat but previous investigations have neglected to note this.

“If you had a sweaty armpit that never actually touched the shirt you’re wearing, then the fabric wouldn’t get very smelly.

“By studying the transfer of odorants to fabrics using a liquid sweat solution, we were able to give a more realistic insight into how these smell compounds really get into our clothes.”

What the researchers found was that non-synthetic clothes are less likely to retain scents due to their chemical composition.

