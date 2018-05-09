EDITION
    THE BLOG
    09/05/2018 08:17 BST

    We Need Better Representation To Counteract Negative Narratives Surrounding Black People In The Media

    It's critical to the development of our youth

    In this vlog for HuffPost UK, model and activist Ebonee Davis discusses the need for diversity in the fashion industry and the impact that Eurocentric ideals of beauty had on her growing up and as a model. She believes that the only way to counteract negative narratives surrounding Black people in the media is by increasing representation, which is something she passionately argued in an open letter to the fashion industry in 2016. 

    To hear more from Ebonee, you can find her TED-EX Talk, ‘Black Girl Magic In The Fashion Industry’, here. You can find her on Instagram here

