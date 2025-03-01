'We Stand With You': Starmer Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Back Ukraine 'For As Long As It Takes'

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Downing Street, London Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) via Associated Press

Keir Starmer told Volodymyr Zelenskyy “we stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes” just 24 hours after his spectacular Oval Office bust-up with Donald Trump.

The prime minister greeted the Ukrainian president with a massive hug in Downing Street as cheering crowds watched on.

Zelenskyy will meet with King Charles at Sandringham on Sunday, when he will also attend a summit of European leaders hosted by the PM.

Sitting alongside Zelenskyy inside No.10, Starmer told him: “As you could hear from the cheers outside, you have full backing from across the United Kingdom and we stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take.

“I hope you heard some of that cheering in the street. That is the people of the United Kingdom coming out to demonstrate how much they support you, how much they support Ukraine, and our absolute determination to stand with you and achieve what we both want to achieve, which is a lasting peace for Ukraine based on sovereignty and security.”

Zelenskyy replied: “I’m very happy to be here. I want to thank the people of the United Kingdom, such big support since the beginning of this war, and I’m very happy that His Majesty the King accepted my meeting tomorrow.”

The friendly words were in stark contrast to the angry row the Ukrainian president had with Trump and his deputy, JD Vance, on Friday.