People Are Just Realising Why Sweatshirts Have That V Under The Collar, And It's Gross

There are lots of things, like how Wi-Fi works or why cold weather makes my eyes water, that I’ve simply accepted I may never understand.

Another such example is the little “V” that’s stitched under the collar of so many of my shirts and jumpers. I figured it was either purely decorative or a way to reinforce the area ― but to be honest, I never considered it that deeply.

Until I watched an Instagram Reel from clothing company The Iron Snail, that is.

In a recent video, they shared that the area “lovingly called ‘The Dorito’” was originally meant for football players, but most of them are now fake.

What did it do and why is it fake?

The “Dorito” had “three distinct purposes,” the clothing brand explained.

They originally appeared on the front and the back of the sweatshirt, “so that way when you pulled the sweatshirt over your neck it stretched out easier.”

This was especially helpful for American football players, who had to pull the sweatshirt down over a helmet.

My theory turned out to be true too ― the V stitching keeps the shape of the neck and collar intact for longer by reinforcing them, the clothing pro revealed.

“And number three, coming directly from Russell, the inventor of the sweatshirt, the reason there was an extra layer of cotton here was because sweatshirts were originally football jerseys ― so that was to soak up sweat,” they finished their video.

A peek at Russell’s site confirms this, though they call it the V-Notch and not a Dorito.

How and why are they faked nowadays?

A real V-notch involves cutting out the fabric (hence “notch”) and sewing other material, often ribbed, into the gap.

This should be visible on both sides.

If your V-notch only sits on top of your sweatshirt, it’s not the real deal as it can’t stretch.

Russell’s site says, “Today this signature detail gives each piece an elevated look with a hint of history.”

“Over the years the V-Notch has transcended in size, design, and can now be found on garments such as hoodies and t-shirts today.”