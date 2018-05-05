Wedding Guest Shoes You Can Wear All Day Without Achy Feet, For Under £50

It’s approaching that time of year when it seems everyone around you is getting married. You have three invitations but you don’t want to spend a fortune on your outfits - and mostly, you want to dance all night without your feet needing a week to recover.

We’ve found a selection of statement sandals, shoes and boots that don’t have skyscraper heels, so they won’t kill your feet - and they’re all under £50. You’re onto a winner with these.