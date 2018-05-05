EDITION
    Wedding Guest Shoes You Can Wear All Day Without Achy Feet, For Under £50

    You will have to be dragged off the dance floor.

    It’s approaching that time of year when it seems everyone around you is getting married. You have three invitations but you don’t want to spend a fortune on your outfits - and mostly, you want to dance all night without your feet needing a week to recover.

    We’ve found a selection of statement  sandals, shoes and boots that don’t have skyscraper heels, so they won’t kill your feet - and they’re all under £50. You’re onto a winner with these. 

    • Zara
      Silver Strappy High-Heel Sandals, £49.99, ASOS
    • ASOS
      Sizzle Embellished Mid Heels, £30, ASOS
    • ASOS
      Hester Flatform Sandals, £38, ASOS
    • ASOS
      Sparkle Embroidered Mid Heels, £40, ASOS
    • ASOS
      Type Leather Heeled Sandals, £35, ASOS
    • ASOS
      Freya Orange Mid Heeled Sandals, £29.99, Public Desire via ASOS
    • ASOS
      Call It Spring Etoclya Black Heeled Mules, £49.99, ASOS
    • HM
      Sandals, £19.99, H&M
    • HM
      Sandals, £17.99, H&M
    • ZARA
      Mid-Heel Slingback Shoes, £19.99, Zara
    • Stradivarius
      Contrasting Satin Sandals Heel Two-Tone, £29.99, H&M
    • ASOS
      Glamorous Barely There Mid Heeled Block Sandal in Rose Gold, £23, ASOS
    • Topshop
      Dip Chelsea Shoe Boots, £32, Topshop
    • Nasty Gal
      Don't Forget to Dance Iridescent Heel, £21, Nasty Gal
    • Nasty Gal
      A Little Extra Vegan Suede Bootie, £26, Nasty Gal
    • Office
      Flashback Block Heel Mary Janes Pink Velvet With Embroidery, £32, Office
    • Nasty Gal
      Raining Glitter Vegan Suede Heel, £25, Nasty Gal

