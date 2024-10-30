People Are Sharing 12 Signs They're At A Terrible Wedding, And I'm Nodding Silently

via Associated Press

Wedding season is mostly over, but we’re coming up to the most popular month to get engaged (December).

That makes it a great time to reflect on mistakes of weddings gone by and plan for better nuptials to come.

At least, that’s what Redditor u/Historical_Ant_1870 of the subreddit r/BigBudgetBrides seemed to encourage.

“What are some things that bother you when you go to a wedding? No wrong answers,” they shared into the group.

Here are 12 of the most upvoted responses:

1) “Not enough food! No open bar! Bad DJs!”

“I know a cash-only or limited bar can be regional/cultural, so it doesn’t bother me that much. BUT you have to warn your guests. I don’t bring my wallet everywhere, and certainly don’t carry much cash.” u/theygotthemustardout

2) ”[Having a huge] break in between [the] ceremony and reception with nothing nearby / no transportation to a bar or anything.”

“I get wanting to have your first look down the aisle, but it’s a pain as a guest.” u/oyster167

3) “No seating during cocktail hour.”

4) “When you arrive and it isn’t clear where you should go.”

5) “Buffets ― they always dismiss by table so half of the room is finished eating when the other half is starting.”

6) ”[An] unclear dress code.”

7) “DJs so loud you can’t talk with anyone.”

8) “Excessive ‘special treatment’ for the bridal party or other VIP guests. Things like separate meals or desserts.”

9) “This whole ridiculous trend of black tie weddings in completely black tie-inappropriate settings.”

“Your outdoor vineyard wedding in the middle of August is not a black tie formal setting. I feel like this has become such an influencer/social media wedding trend where everyone feels the need to cosplay ‘old money’.” u/notyouraveragezoe

10) “No transportation provided between the reception venue and the main hotel.”

“Especially if the wedding isn’t in a major city with plentiful Uber/Lyft!” u/RunnerEsq90

11) “Bartender to guest ratio is critical.”

12) “I’ve been to so many weddings this year where the boomer fathers of the bride and groom have literal pages of speeches. It’s awful, exhausting, and boring.”

“One of the weddings I helped out on lost an hour of reception time to speeches, and they had this AMAZING band that they paid five figures for. It was a huge waste to only get 90 minutes out of them.” u/Bliinktoe