    14/04/2018 07:01 BST | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Wedding Guest Outfits Under £100: What To Wear If You Don't Want To Wear A Dress

    Suit up ladies.

    Choosing a dress for when you attend a wedding can start to become boring. A wedding suit on the other hand feels revitalising. Whether that’s a two piece, a jumpsuit or, if the weather is right, a playsuit.

    We’ve scoured the high street and internet to find choices whether you’re looking for a transitional co-ord, something to withstand the Miami heat, or versatile pieces you can mix and match.

    Comment below to let us know the suit that ticks your boxes!

    • Off Shoulder Senorita
      Boohoo
      Hellie Off Shoulder Tie Jumpsuit, £22, sizes 16-24, Boohoo.
    • Purple Haze
      Topshop
      Cropped Double Breasted Suit, £79, sizes 4-18, TopShop.
    • Velvet Dream
      & Other Stories
      Velvet Jumpsuit, £79, sizes 34-40, & Other Stories.
    • It's A Wrap
      ASOS
      Satin Jumpsuit with Waterfall Wrap, £50, sizes 4-18, ASOS.
    • Long Live Jacquard Print
      Missguided
      Pink Jacquard Pyjama Style Jacket, £40, sizes 4-12, MissGuided.
    • Statement 'Suit
      Nasty Gal
      Split While You're Ahead Satin Jumpsuit, £20, sizes 6-12, Nasty Gal.
    • No, It Really Is A Jumpsuit
      Zara
      Lamé- Effect Jumpsuit Detail, £69.99, sizes XS-XL, Zara.
    • Satin Fever
      ASOS
      Tailored Cocktail Blazer, £52, sizes 4-18, ASOS.
    • The Ring Bearer
      Mango
      Ring Wrap Jumpsuit, £59.99, XS-XL, Mango.
    • The Gift
      New Look
      Red Bow Front Strapless Culotte Jumpsuit, sizes 6-18, £29.99, New Look.
    • The Camel Suit
      Zara
      Satin Blazer Detail, £79.99, sizes XS-XL, Zara.
    • Subtle In Sky Blue
      Mango
      Bow detail jumpsuit, £49.99, sizes XS-L, Mango.
    • Mustard + Polka Dots = Millennial Dream
      ASOS
      Unique 21 Tuxedo Playsuit In Spot Print, £40, sizes 6-16, ASOS.
    • The Silver Fox
      Zara
      Top With Bow Detail, £29.99, XS-XXL, Zara.
    • The Show Up And Show Out Suit
      Nasty Gal
      Cape On Dancing Satin Jumpsuit, £40, sizes 6-12, Nasty Gal.

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionweddingsshopping

