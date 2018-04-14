Wedding Guest Outfits Under £100: What To Wear If You Don't Want To Wear A Dress

Choosing a dress for when you attend a wedding can start to become boring. A wedding suit on the other hand feels revitalising. Whether that’s a two piece, a jumpsuit or, if the weather is right, a playsuit.
We’ve scoured the high street and internet to find choices whether you’re looking for a transitional co-ord, something to withstand the Miami heat, or versatile pieces you can mix and match.
Comment below to let us know the suit that ticks your boxes!
-
Off Shoulder SenoritaBoohoo
-
Purple HazeTopshop
-
Velvet Dream& Other Stories
-
It's A WrapASOS
-
Long Live Jacquard PrintMissguided
-
Statement 'SuitNasty Gal
-
No, It Really Is A JumpsuitZara
-
Satin FeverASOS
-
The Ring BearerMango
-
The GiftNew Look
-
The Camel SuitZara
-
Subtle In Sky BlueMango
-
Mustard + Polka Dots = Millennial DreamASOS
-
The Silver FoxZara
-
The Show Up And Show Out SuitNasty Gal