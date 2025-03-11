'I Have To Talk Like Gru': 13 Parents Share The Weirdest Things Their Kids Do Before Bed

He has to see a picture of a time he was sad and then a time he was happy.





Three washcloth puppets have to join us for book time. They don’t come out any other time.





We have to sing rockabye baby to each family member by name, including the dog.





We say “ahoy matey” as the last thing before turning off the lights.





She sleeps with a clean diaper as if it’s a stuffed animal.





I must throw his blanket from the chair onto his bed, then he runs exactly four laps.





She must be holding my arm skin. Sleeves are not acceptable.





We have to look out the window until we see a bus drive by so she can say good night to the bus.





2-year-old went through a phase where she had to watch YouTube videos of Ferris wheels being constructed.





My daughter just raw-dogs two slices of American cheese.





We used to have to sing happy birthday to everyone she’s ever met plus the entire gang of Sesame Street, individually.





I have to talk to her like Gru from Despicable Me and say “Goodniiighttt, leettle guorrrl.” Even I’m creeped out.



