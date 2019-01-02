Travelodge has revealed some of the most unusual items left behind in its 557 UK hotels during the 2018 – and, we have to say, people are both weird and incredibly forgetful.

A blue-eyed cockatoo called Brexit, a replica of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, an amazing Technicolour Dream Coat, a chest full of semi-precious stones and a 5ft teddy bear made from sweet and savoury popcorn all ended up in Travelodge’s Lost and Found office.

Customers seem to have a knack for leaving their pets behind including two Persian cats called Moet and Chandon, three butterfly tail fish called Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, as well as Brexit the cockatoo. Not good, guys.