We're One Step Closer To Getting Full Ingredients Lists On Food, But Why Is It Taking So Long?

It’s been more than two years since 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died after an allergic reaction to a Pret sandwich, and the government is finally looking at proposals to toughen up food labelling laws. The teenager was on a BA flight when she suffered an allergic reaction to the sandwich, and her two EpiPens failed. In September 2018, an inquest ruled that the labelling on the packaging had been “inadequate”. Since then, Natasha’s parents have tirelessly campaigned for a change in food labelling laws, arguing that full ingredients should be listed on all packaged food – a proposal they’ve called “Natasha’s Law”. On Friday 25 January, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) finally launched a consultation into the idea. [Read More: ‘Fussy, faddy, just a life choice’ – what’s the deal with food allergy apathy?]

Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images adim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, with their son Alex, following the inquest into the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse.

Under current rules, food prepared on the premises in which it’s sold is not required to display allergen information on the package, Defra said. But under the proposed reforms, food outlets selling pre-packaged food could be required to list the full ingredients on their foods by law. Since Natasha’s death, Pret has improved access to allergen information in stores, such as ensuring allergen warning signs are displayed in shops and making sure all branches have access to this information – this means customers can ask staff questions about ingredients if they have any concerns. But people with food allergies have previously told HuffPost UK their conditions are still not taken seriously elsewhere.

