Wes Nelson has revealed his future on Dancing On Ice could be in jeopardy, after he suffered an injury during training. So far this series, Wes has been one of the frontrunners of the competition, and has managed to swerve the dreaded skate-off each week. However, posting on his Instagram on Tuesday, Wes told his followers that he’d suffered a knee injury while rehearsing for this week’s performance that may throw off his training schedule.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Wes Nelson

He wrote: “Took a really bad fall today in training, don’t miss Dancing On Ice on Sunday for the full slow mo footage.” Later in the day, he added: “Still in a lot of pain, praying I can train properly tomorrow.” A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice had nothing to add when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Instagram Screengrabs from Wes' Instagram story