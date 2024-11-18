Bridget Phillipson Hits Out At Wes Streeting For Criticising Assisted Dying Bill

“It’s usually best if those discussions are done so behind the scenes so that people can air, privately, concerns that they might have.”



The health secretary has made two major interventions on Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s bill, warning it would lead to cuts in other NHS services if it becomes law.

The government is officially neutral on the bill, and MPs will be given a free vote when it comes to the Commons on November 29.

Education secretary Phillipson, who also revealed that she is voting against the bill, told Times Radio that Streeting should make his concerns known behind closed doors instead.

She said: “I think colleagues will, of course, as part of this conversation, want to discuss between ourselves, amongst other MPs, what the impact of any policy change would be.

“Also, what the impact would be if policy change didn’t happen.

“It’s right that those discussions take place.

“And I think it’s usually best if those discussions are done so behind the scenes so that people can air, privately, concerns that they might have on all sides of the argument.”

Presenter Aasmah Mir then pointed out: “Wes Streeting came out quite strongly on our programme last week and said, if we do go ahead with this, it’s going to have repercussions, cost repercussions, for other things in the NHS. Does that influence the debate, do you think?”

The education secretary replied: “Personally speaking, I weigh up a number of considerations.

“I’m sure that all colleagues will do in arriving at the conclusion that they feel best represents their views, the views of their constituents, the wider policy debate.

“These are complex and sensitive issues. And I think we’re all just trying to do our very best to do so, to conduct this discussion in a responsible and understanding way.”

Labour grandee and peer Harriet Harman told the BBC Radio 4′s Today programme that “this is a decision which shouldn’t be debated by party political considerations, or by the government position.”

Harman, who is backing the bill, added that it should be an individual conscience matter for each MP.

On Streeting’s intervention, she said: “I do think he’s crossed the line and he’s given the impression that the government is not neutral.”

She also pointed to a public letter from cabinet secretary Simon Case, who told ministers last month that all ministers “exercise discretion” when giving their personal views.

She said if the health secretary speaks out, the “government’s position of neutrality is compromised” and individual MPs will feel as if they have to support the government rather than vote with their morals.

Prime minister Keir Starmer, who is said to be in favour of the bill, reportedly “rebuked” Streeting behind the scenes for being too vocal.

Leadbeater also told HuffPost UK last week that she found the health secretary’s comments “upsetting”, especially as the government’s official stance is to remain neutral on the issue.