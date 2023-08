West Africans Try Each Other's Peanut Butter Soup

It’s a sticky situation in this battle between West African countries! Which contestant will be crowned winner for the best peanut butter soup, stay tuned! Interested in being in a food swap video and located in NY? Apply here: https://airtable.com/app0hhQd64WGK3MAU/shrzRqWx5RXaJ09V7