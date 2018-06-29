West Hampstead Assault Sees Man Suffer 'Potentially Life Threatening' Injuries At Tube Station

A man suffered “potentially life threatening” head injuries after being attacked on the platform of a north London tube station on Friday.
British Transport Police (BTP) were called to West Hamstead underground station shortly before 4.30pm following reports of an assault.
One passenger reported seeing “blood on the platform”, the Evening Post reported.
The station was shut throughout rush hour as police scoured the scene.
BTP officers attended, along with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service.
Pictures from the scene shared on social media showed commuters being turned away from the station, with ambulances and police cars parked outside.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said the victim was taken to a major trauma centre as a priority following the attack.
The Jubilee line’s Twitter account advised passengers that tickets would be accepted on other routes while the station remained closed on Friday afternoon.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference 423 of 29/06/2018. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.