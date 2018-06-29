West Hampstead Assault Sees Man Suffer 'Potentially Life Threatening' Injuries At Tube Station

A man suffered “potentially life threatening” head injuries after being attacked on the platform of a north London tube station on Friday.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to West Hamstead underground station shortly before 4.30pm following reports of an assault.

One passenger reported seeing “blood on the platform”, the Evening Post reported.

The station was shut throughout rush hour as police scoured the scene.

BTP officers attended, along with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service.