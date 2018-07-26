About 100 firefighters tackled a blaze at a block of flats in north-west London in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The London Fire Brigade was alerted to the blaze, which affected the top floor of the five storey block, at 1.04am.

A total of 50 people had been evacuated from the block, while two others on the first floor left the building with assistance from crews after concerns about the stability of the roof.