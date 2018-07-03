Westminster Paedophile Ring Accuser Charged With Perverting The Course Of Justice

A man who sparked an investigation into an alleged paedophile ring in Westminster will be charged with 12 counts of perverting the course of justice, the Crown Prosecution Service announced on Tuesday.

The man, known only as Nick, will also face one count of fraud.

The accuser sparked Operation Midland in November 2014 after he told police he had been raped and abused for nine years by a powerful VIP gang during the 1970s.

The £2.5 million inquiry collapsed in 2016 without any arrests and one of the accused men, Labour peer and former MP Lord Janner, died before having the chance to clear his name.

Last September, Northumbria Police said it had passed a file to the CPS to decide if charges of perverting the course of justice and fraud would be brought against Nick.

The Metropolitan Police raided the homes of prominent figures during Operation Midland, including Lord Bramall and the late ex-home secretary Lord Brittan, despite the case relying solely on the claims of Nick.