We've Always Been Heading For A 'Blind Brexit'

The idea of a ‘blind Brexit’ has been floated in recent days, with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, among others, raising the prospect of the UK leaving the EU with no certainty over what the future relationship will look like. But nobody should be surprised that this is where we’re heading. It is easier, both practically and politically, to get the UK out of the EU and worry about the detail of the future relationship later.

We’ve known this was going to be the case all along. Back in the mists of 2016, before the referendum, David Cameron’s government published a series of papers looking at what a Leave vote would mean, including one which set out the process for leaving. This paper was the first to note that the withdrawal agreement and future relationship would probably be different negotiations. After Theresa May triggered Article 50, the European Council published its guidelines for the negotiations.

These established the ‘phased approach’ to negotiations, in which the UK’s withdrawal from the EU had to be wrapped up before the future could be discussed. And even if the EU was willing to negotiate the future relationship before the UK leaves the EU, as the chart below shows, the two-year Article 50 period is nowhere near long enough to get a detailed deal of the kind that the UK wants: