A Small Minke Whale Stranded In The River Thames Is To Be Put Down

A minke whale stranded along the River Thames is to be put down after a two-day struggle to save the animal.

Hundreds of people gathered at Richmond Lock and Weir on Sunday after the small animal, thought to be between 10ft (3m) and 13ft (4m) long, became stuck on the lock’s boat rollers.

Videos showed it being hosed down while a vet performed a check-up at the river’s edge, before the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) arrived at the scene to the cheers of onlookers at about 9pm.

The whale was found to be in poor health and was put on pontoons to make it more comfortable on Sunday night as it was decided then that it should be put to sleep. But it managed to get free and back into the river.

On Monday, crowds gathered at Teddington Lock in south-west London on Monday to catch a glimpse of the animal.

But the whale is now due to be put to sleep as it would not survive on its own in the sea, Julia Cable, national co-ordinator at the British Divers Marine Life Rescue service, said.

“The vets are here from London Zoo. They will give the whale a large anaesthetic dose which will put it to sleep,” Cable said.

“The whale shouldn’t feel anything.”

She added: “It’s always sad, but we now know that putting it back out into the open sea would have been sending it to starve out there.”