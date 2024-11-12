I Just Learned What Really Causes Dizziness And I Had No Idea

Radvilas Seputis via Unsplash

I’ve always considered dizziness a bit like itchiness ― even though we all recognise the feeling, most of us have no idea exactly what’s happening to our bodies while we’re experiencing it.

Healthcare providers and research centre The Mayo Clinic says that dizziness refers to “a range of sensations, such as feeling faint, woozy, weak or wobbly.”

But what makes our brain feel like it’s spinning or fading in the first place, and when should it worry us?

There are a few factors, but many involve our eyes and ears

The “spinning” type of dizziness that most of us experienced as a child after going on carnival rides or whirling around is the “most common”, neurologist Dr Kevin A. Kerber, who specialises in dizziness, told Scientific American.

This feeling actually happens due to changes in our ears, he says. The movements create an “asymmetry in the signals that stem from the vestibular system ― a sensory system situated on each side of the head in the inner ear compartments ― and that are processed in the brain”.

That wonkiness creates a spinning feeling in your brain after the event.

Then, there’s vertigo (the feeling of the room spinning around you, rather than your brain spinning).

This sometimes happens because, when the head moves, an imbalance in signals causes small eye movements to keep vision steady.

If an abnormality disrupts this balance, it results in a pattern of eye movements called nystagmus, making the world appear to rotate even though the person is still.

Another common form is known as benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), which is also down to changes in inner ear fluids.

Other causes of light-headedness include anxiety, low blood pressure, certain medications, infections and (rarely) disorders of the brain.

When should I worry about dizziness?



According to the NHS: “It’s common to sometimes feel dizzy, lightheaded or off-balance, and it’s not usually serious.”

However, the NHS warns that you should see a GP if you’re worried.

Seek help if your dizziness or vertigo persists or recurs, or if hearing or speech becomes difficult.