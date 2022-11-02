golero via Getty Images The official festive season starts earlier than you'd think

We hate to break it to you, but with Halloween out the way, it’s time to start thinking about Christmas.

If you’re eager to get your decorations down from the attic, you only have a few weeks to wait until you can start making your home look more festive.

Yes, believe it or not, you should be putting up your Christmas tree THIS MONTH.

As Christmas Tree World explains, advent typically starts four Sundays before Christmas Day, making Sunday November 27 the ‘perfect’ date to put your tree up.

However, there are many other traditions that follow different dates – and none is more ‘correct’ than any of the others.

Another popular choice for many households is to start decorating their home on December 1 – the beginning of the festive month.

New research from Confused.com found that this tends to be the ‘norm’, with 47% of people putting decorations up between December 1 and 10, with 62% adding that December is when the festive season officially begins.

Just 11% of people admitted to putting their decorations up in November, with 42% believing that November is too early to put up Christmas decorations.

However, be warned Christmas grinches, decorating your home early can actually be good for your mental wellbeing.