What Does The Northern Ireland Abortion Ruling Mean?

PA Wire/PA Images A woman wears a pro-choice t-shirt at Belfast City Hall, during a People Before Profit protest calling for provision of abortion in Northern Ireland

Britain’s Supreme Court has said Northern Ireland’s strict abortion law is incompatible with human rights and should be changed.

But it has also said that it does not have the power to make a formal ruling on the issue, because it does not have the jurisdiction.

Four out of the seven Supreme Court justices who considered the issue found that the current law, which bans abortion except when a mother’s life is at risk, was incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

However, a different group of four justices ruled that the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC), which had initiated legal proceedings to try and liberalise the law, did not have the right to bring the case.

“As such, the court does not have jurisdiction to make a declaration of incompatibility (with human rights law) in this case,” the court said in a summary of the decision.

So what next?

A Deputy Supreme Court president Lord Mance said the present law “clearly needs radical consideration.”

In a lengthy written ruling he said that those who do have the power to make changes should “at as early time as possible” should consider amending the law, in the light of the “ongoing suffering” it is causing women.

Another of the justices making the ruling, Lord Kerr, said that where it is clear a foetus is suffering from a fatal abnormality, there is “no justification” in inflicting on the mother the “appalling prospect” of having to carry it to full term.

The judge also said the blanket ban was “disproportionate” in cases of rape and incest.

Your move, Theresa May

Theresa May has been resisting pressure to reform the region’s strict abortion laws because her fragile administration depends on the support of the 10 Democratic Unionist Party MPs – who are strongly opposed to terminations.

Downing Street has maintained any reform in Northern Ireland “is an issue for Northern Ireland”. Campaigners are interpreting the ruling as a success and claim it clears the path for a fresh challenge.

The head of Humanists UK, Andrew Copson, said: “Today’s ruling sends a very strong, clear message to the UK Government. It cannot wait for the Northern Ireland Assembly to reconvene and potentially act – it must act now in itself.

In a tweet, the organisation said: “To be clear, the Supreme Court ruled that Northern Ireland’s abortion ban breaches human rights law, but the NIHRC didn’t have proper standing to bring the case.

“This is a win! If a woman brought the case tomorrow, the abortion ban would be over.”